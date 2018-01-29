Homeless man fatally shot while sleeping outside swap meet

A homeless man was shot and killed while sleeping early this morning outside of a central valley swap meet, according to Metro Police.

The man was sleeping about 3 a.m. on the ground outside the Rancho Discount Mall in the 2900 block of Washington Avenue, near Rancho Drive, when a male wearing a dark-colored hoodie shot him at least once, police said.

Two other homeless people were sleeping nearby and ran when the gunshots rang out, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.