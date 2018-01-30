2 killed, 2 injured after crash in east valley

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 | 10:47 p.m.
Two people were killed and two others were injured Tuesday night in an east valley crash, according to Metro Police.
Officers and medics responded about 9 p.m. to the crash near Sahara Avenue and Carillo Street, near Lamb Boulevard, Lt. David Gordon said.
The people killed were in a two-door vehicle, Gordon said. One died at the scene and the other at a hospital.
The other victims were in an SUV, Gordon said. Both were hospitalized with survivable injuries.
Sahara was shut down in the area, Gordon said. Further information was not immediately available.