2 killed, 2 injured after crash in east valley

Two people were killed and two others were injured Tuesday night in an east valley crash, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medics responded about 9 p.m. to the crash near Sahara Avenue and Carillo Street, near Lamb Boulevard, Lt. David Gordon said.

The people killed were in a two-door vehicle, Gordon said. One died at the scene and the other at a hospital.

The other victims were in an SUV, Gordon said. Both were hospitalized with survivable injuries.

Sahara was shut down in the area, Gordon said. Further information was not immediately available.