Game 4: Golden Knights to host free watch party at T-Mobile Arena

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Vegas Golden Knights will host an indoor watch party Monday at T-Mobile Arena for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and admission is free — first come, first serve. The Golden Knights are at Washington for a crucial game, looking to even the series at 2-2. The puck drops at 5 p.m.

“With temperatures in Las Vegas expected to approach 110 degrees on Monday, we wanted to provide an indoor option for our official Game 4 viewing party,” Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We have had fantastic turnouts at all our viewing parties throughout our entire postseason run and have been pleased to offer a variety of unique indoor and outdoor venues and experiences. ”

The event will feature giveaways, an appearance from Chance, the team’s mascot, and performance from the Knight Line drummers.

The official watch party will still be at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21