Police seek to discover what led to Las Vegas man’s death last year

METRO POLICE

Homicide detectives are trying to figure out how a man, who mysteriously died last year, suffered the serious head injury that killed him, Metro Police said Friday.

Christopher Rafidy was found unconscious on March 16 in the front yard of a house in the 4400 block of Margarete Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, police said. He died at a hospital in late May.

In an effort to drum up leads, investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have encountered Rafidy in the moments leading up to his hospitalization.

An investigation uncovered that prior to Rafidy’s unconscious collapse, Metro officers had encountered the 27-year-old near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, and that he was naked and bleeding from the head, police said.

He refused medical treatment, and his family was called to pick him up, police said. Rafidy again left the house to go to a nearby family member’s place to see about a ride to a hospital, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear where his or his family member’s home was, but he was last seen conscious as he walked on Mountain Vista Street, about three miles where he was found next.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.