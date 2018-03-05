UNLV baseball ranked for first time since 2014

The UNLV baseball team won three straight games by one run against Fresno State last weekend to bring its winning streak to eight games.

Today, the program was rewarded with a spot in the national rankings, coming in at No. 23 in the Collegiate Baseball poll. It’s the first time UNLV has been ranked since the 2014 season.

“I’m happy for the kids and the university that they are getting acknowledged for their hard work and results,” UNLV coach Stan Stolte said in a statement. “But polls mean nothing once the game starts and it’s 0-0, unless they changed the rules.”

The Rebels’ 11-1 record to open the season is the second-best start in program history. In 1971, UNLV won 15 of its initial 16 games.

UNLV hosts Iowa at 6:05 p.m. Friday to start a three-game series.

