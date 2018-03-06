Rep. Dina Titus urges preservation of internet gambling

A U.S. congresswoman whose district includes the Las Vegas Strip is asking the federal government to keep internet gambling legal.

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus wrote today to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein urging the Justice Department not to reverse a 2011 ruling it made that allowed internet gambling in individual states.

While there has been no public indication that the Justice Department is considering such a move, lawmakers from both parties have asked it to either outlaw internet bets or keep them legal.

President Donald Trump, a former casino owner, told The Associated Press during the 2016 presidential campaign he had not taken a position on internet gambling, saying he has friends on both sides of the issue.