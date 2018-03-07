Alabama police: 2 hurt in accidental school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities say two students have been hurt in an accidental shooting during afternoon dismissal at a high school in Alabama's largest city.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told local media organizations that one of the students suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting Wednesday afternoon. Shelton called it an "accidental shooting" but details weren't immediately available.

The Birmingham City school system said in a statement that the shooting at Huffman High School prompted a brief lockdown and police were called. It says students were subsequently let go and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.