Postal service vehicle found 2 miles away from where it was carjacked in Las Vegas

Metro Police have recovered a United States Postal Service vehicle they say was carjacked earlier today by an armed suspect near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road.

A USPS driver shortly before noon was approached by a person asking for a ride in the 3800 block of Algonquin Drive, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said. When the driver refused, the suspect told him to get out of the vehicle.

The suspect was armed, but did not point the firearm at the driver, Cervantes said. The unoccupied vehicle was later located in the 2100 block of Desert Inn Road, less than two miles from where it was taken, Cervantes said.

Further details, including a possible suspect description, were not immediately available.