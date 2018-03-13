Ex-con accused of using blackface in casino robbery

A 26-year-old man who served prison time for bank robbery is accused of covering his face with dark makeup during an armed robbery of a Las Vegas Strip casino cashier in January.

Court records show that Cameron James Kennedy made an initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, and was ordered held in federal custody pending a March 26 preliminary hearing on a robbery charge that could get him 20 years in prison.

A federal public defender representing Kennedy did not immediately respond Tuesday to a telephone message.

The FBI says Kennedy was identified by distinctive gold teeth, and the New York-New York casino cashier who was robbed Jan. 10 told authorities she thought the blackface robber was white because his skin tone appeared irregular and blotchy.