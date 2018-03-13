Woman dies week after hitting parked van in east valley

A 77-year-old motorist, who crashed into an unoccupied van last week at an east valley parking lot, has died, according to Metro Police.

The Las Vegas woman initially was hospitalized with survivable injuries and Metro investigators are awaiting the Clark County coroner’s office to rule on the cause of death, police said.

The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. March 5 in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, police said. The woman was in a 2010 Ford Fusion in a pharmacy parking lot when she crashed into a cargo van.

She was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospitals' San Martin campus with injuries not deemed life-threatening, police said. Metro today learned that the woman had died.