Nevada population up 1.1 percent in 2017

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s population grew to an estimated 2,986,700 in 2017, an increase of 1.1 percent from the previous year, according to the State Demographer’s Office.

The figures show Clark County with an estimated population of 2,193,818.

Washoe County grew from an estimated 448,316 people in 2016 to 451,923 last year. Three counties — Elko, Eureka and Lander — had population decreases.