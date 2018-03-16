Heavy snow in Sierra Nevada closes roads, prompts warnings

RENO — It's a snow day in northern Nevada, where heavy accumulation from a late-winter storm closed schools and public buildings in the Reno area, delayed opening a ski resort in the Sierra Nevada and prompted the closure of Interstate 80 to California.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew McLaughlin the interstate was closed Friday between the Nevada state line and Colfax, California.

Mount Rose Highway also was closed during the morning, and Mount Rose Ski Area opened late.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm and avalanche warnings for backcountry mountains, and meteorologist Evan LaGuardia said the 10 inches recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport pushed the monthly accumulation to the fourth-most in last 100 years.

LaGuardia says another storm is due next week.

McLaughlin reported multiple reports of vehicles skidding off roads in the Reno area, but said no serious injuries were reported.