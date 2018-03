Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle

A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle this afternoon in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at Mel Torme Way and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, near Spring Mountain Road and Interstate 15, police said.

The cyclist was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The intersection was closed while police investigated.