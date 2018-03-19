Police: Man, 22, arrested in death of roommate

A man was arrested in the death of his roommate Saturday at an apartment building in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

Malcolm Aubry, 22, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder, police said.

Officers found Aubry about noon Saturday covered in blood inside an apartment in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, police said.

Officers then found a deceased woman in a bedroom in the apartment, police said. Aubry was arrested at the scene, police said.