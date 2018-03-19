Sandoval applauds Trump plan to combat opioid abuse

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval today praised President Donald Trump on his plans to combat opioid abuse.

“Nevada has and continues to aggressively combat the prescription drug abuse epidemic. and today’s announcement complements our state’s effort,” he said.

In a prepared statement, Sandoval said Trump’s plan would help Nevada get the critical resources to fight the problem. He did not comment on Trump’s call for the death penalty for some drug dealers.

Trump also proposed an educational program to reduce the demand for drugs, medical treatment for drug users, more research into alternatives to opioids and increasing border patrols.