Sandoval orders task force to study school safety

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval signed an executive order today creating a school safety task force, and he wants its recommendations before Aug. 1.

The group will include school officials, teachers, parents, law enforcement officials, a social worker or behavioral health care professional and a student.

The members will be named later and will meet to recommend changes in the laws and funding to ensure students are safe at Nevada schools.

Sandoval has already said he would ask for more than $6 million to get the program rolling and may recommend a fund to let school districts ask for grants for safety programs.

The governor met last week with school superintendents to get their suggestions.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt also met with law enforcement officials. He said more security agents may be needed in schools.