Governor’s former press secretary joins lobbying firm

CARSON CITY — Mari St. Martin, former press secretary for Gov. Brian Sandoval, has joined the Perkins Co., a lobbying firm in Henderson.

St. Martin, whose resignation from state government was announced Monday, will become the outfit’s director of strategic communications, based in Northern Nevada.

Richard Perkins, president of the firm, is a former speaker of the state Assembly and police chief in Henderson. His company is made up of government and public relations professionals.

During the 2017 Legislature, Perkins represented such clients as MGM Resorts International, the Nevada Press Association, the Nevada State Medical Association, Newmont Mining Corp. and Western Cab Co.