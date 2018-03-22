Woman sustains critical injuries in Las Vegas hit-and-run accident

A hit-and-run crash critically injured a pedestrian this morning near Flamingo Road and Torrey Pines Drive, according to Metro Police.

The driver, who was in a dark green or black sedan, left the scene before police arrived.

Officers and medics responded about 5:50 a.m. and found a woman in her 20s suffering from critical injuries, police said. She was transported to University Medical Center.

Police said the woman was crossing outside of a designated area when she was hit by a sedan, which was heading west on Flamingo, near Torrey Pines.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.