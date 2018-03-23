Best Bets: Lights FC, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, ‘Love Never Dies’ and more for your Las Vegas weekend

There’s a new team in town and the home opener is here. Make plans to head downtown Saturday night to take in some Las Vegas sports history, and consider these other musical weekend highlights as well.

JEFFREY OSBORNE One of the top R&B vocalists of the ’80s actually started his career as the drummer of a funk and soul band known as Love Men Ltd. It wasn’t long before he got out from behind the kit and stepped in front of the mic, which is why you know Jeffrey Osborne from his hits like “You Should Be Mine,” “On the Wings of Love” and “Stay With Me Tonight.” He’ll perform at the Golden Nugget Showroom Friday night. March 23, info at goldennugget.com.

REBA, BROOKS & DUNN Reba McEntire will be back in town April 15 to host the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, where she’s also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year. Watch her show off those skills with partners-in-residence Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn this weekend at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. March 23-24, info at thecolosseum.com.

LOVE NEVER DIES This weekend brings your last chance to see and hear the premiere North American tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera” at The Smith Center. There are five performances scattered over the next three days so seize the opportunity. March 23-25, info at thesmithcenter.com.

LIGHTS FC VS RENO 1868 FC The Las Vegas Lights opened their debut season with a St. Patrick’s Day victory in Fresno. Now the team comes back to Cashman Field to play its first regular season USL home game while simultaneously starting a new Nevada rivalry, welcoming Reno 1868 to downtown Las Vegas. Soccer sparks will fly. March 24, info at lasvegaslightsfc.com.

BLACK COFFEE You may have heard that nobody dances in Las Vegas nightclubs anymore. That’s going to change Sunday night with South African house music star Black Coffee makes his Strip debut and kicks off his new residency at XS at Encore. March 25, info at xslasvegas.com.