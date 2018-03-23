Child, 9, dies after being hit by vehicle near school

A 9-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle this afternoon near Silvestri Middle School in the south valley, according to Metro Police.

The child was a student at nearby Cartwright Elementary School, Metro spokesman Officer Jay Rivera said.

The crash was reported about 2:40 p.m. at Jack Leavitt Street and Riverdance Avenue, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, dispatch logs show.

The child died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. The motorist stuck around, and based on initial details, it does not appear "the driver did anything wrong," Rivera said.

Jack Leavitt was shut down in both directions.

Further details were not immediately available