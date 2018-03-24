Titus predicts Democrats will take control of U.S. House

Nevada 1st Congressional District Rep. Dina Titus, D-Las Vegas, said this week on Nevada Newsmakers that Democrats will likely take the majority in the U.S. House in the midterm elections and that Nancy Pelosi of California will remain atop House Democrats.

She stopped short of saying Democrats would begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, noting that despite calls from some in the party, a solid reason would be needed to take that step.

“You have to see what plays out, to see the Mueller investigation results and see what is there before you start talking about moving forward,” Titus said.

Titus also predicted Pelosi would retain her leadership position among House Democrats.

“People are always complaining. Everybody wants to move up,” Titus said. “But she’s got a solid hold on the leadership position in the House now.”

“If we take the majority, and it looks like we are going to, she will have a strong base out of California,” Titus said. “A lot of women will be elected. She will have raised a lot of money. So I think we can wait and see, but I would not bet against her.”

Titus also said it was shrewd of Republicans to get the GOP’s Danny Tarkanian to drop out of the U.S. Senate race and run for the 3rd Congressional District.

The Trump administration prompted Tarkanian to make the move for the sake of party unity. Trump is backing U.S. Sen. Dean Heller to retain the Senate seat for the GOP.

Tarkanian lost the 3rd District seat in 2016 to Democrat Jacky Rosen by 1.2 percentage points.

“It is smart on the Republicans’ part,” Titus said. “Now instead of having a tough primary in the Senate race, now Heller has a free ride and Tarkanian steps back into a district that he came within about a half-point of winning before.”

Titus predicted that Democrat Susie Lee will ultimately win the congressional seat.