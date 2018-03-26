UNLV recruits — like Faith Lutheran’s Sir Oliver Everett — will play most of career at new stadium

Courtesy of MANICA Architecture

Tony Sanchez’s vision for UNLV football has been just that in his initial three years: The millions of dollars of upgrades, which will ultimately bring a new stadium to share with an NFL team and new on-campus training facility, has been more of a destination the program was moving toward than a reality.

But ground has been broken on both ventures and there are move-in dates. Players being recruited to UNLV for the class of 2019 will play more games at the Russell Road and Interstate 15 stadium shared with the Raiders than the longtime home of Sam Boyd Stadium.

Those state-of-the-art facilities, which will arguably be the best in the Mountain West and rival some schools in larger conferences, contributed to Sir Oliver Everett's decision to verbally commit to the Rebels last week.

Everett, a local product from Faith Lutheran, committed to UNLV less than two weeks after coaches offered him a scholarship. It was his first scholarship offer, but other programs also have shown interest.

“It really hit me after I committed: I’m going to get to play in the NFL stadium,” he said.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Everett could see playing time all over the field for Faith Lutheran this fall in his senior season, whether it’s quarterback or wide receiver on offense, or cornerback or safety on defense. The Rebels recruited him as an athlete, meaning they’ll determine his position once he gets into the program, or toy with him at multiple spots.

“There are a lot of intangibles that separate him,” Faith Lutheran coach Vernon Fox said. “He’s tall, long, rangy. He is extremely versatile and athletic.”

The new facilities were only part of the reason why Everett picked UNLV.

“I really liked the coaches. It’s like one, big family up there,” said Everett, who was limited to junior varsity competition last year after transferring schools. “I also like the academics and the business program they have. And I love the campus.”

Everett is the first recruit in UNLV’s 2019 class. He hopes other locals will follow his lead, including two from Faith Lutheran — DJ Heckard and Greg Oliver — who also have UNLV scholarship offers.

“I love how the UNLV coaches treated me. They treat you like family up there,” he said.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21