Voters picking from 11 to replace resigned Las Vegas councilman

Voters in one Las Vegas City Council district are picking a new representative from a field of 11 candidates.

Ballots are being cast today in Ward 5 to fill the vacancy left when three-term councilman Ricki Barlow resigned Jan. 22.

Barlow pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to a federal wire fraud charge in a campaign funds kickback scheme. He is due for sentencing next month.

The special election winner will be sworn in April 18 to serve 15 months on the seven-member council.

The Clark County Election Department reports nearly 39,000 registered voters in the district, which includes part of downtown and the Fremont Street Experience and the historic West Las Vegas neighborhood.

Turnout is usually low in municipal elections. Officials say just 849 people cast ballots during two days of early voting last week.