Henderson mayor enters into ethics agreement after complaint

Henderson Mayor Debra March entered into an agreement with the Nevada Commission on Ethics after an allegation was made that she failed to disclose her relationship with the Henderson Community Foundation to the city council when it voted on agenda items regarding the nonprofit group.

As part of the deferral agreement, March must undergo training and avoid similar ethical conflicts over a yearlong period.

March used to serve on the Henderson Community Foundation board of directors and still volunteers for the organization, which figured into the three-member panel's decision.

The agreement clarifies that March was not found guilty of any violations but reveals there was enough evidence to further investigate the matter.

“I voluntarily entered into this agreement and as it makes clear, there have been no findings by the commission or any admission on my part that I violated any state ethics law. I hope that my case results in a better understanding for all elected officials when it comes to the rules governing our involvement in activities with nonprofit organizations,” March said in a statement.

If the mayor fulfills the terms of the deal, the ethics commission must dismiss the matter at the conclusion of the deferral period.

The ethics complaint was filed in September, and the commission began investigating it in October.