Inmate found dead at prison outside Las Vegas

Prison officials say a 54-year-old inmate serving a sentence for theft-related crimes died after his cellmate found him unconscious in his cell at a facility outside Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Wednesday that medical personnel couldn't revive John Thong-Tran and he was pronounced dead by a little before 1 a.m. Monday at High Desert State Prison.

The Clark County coroner was due to conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Prisons spokeswoman Brooke Santina says foul play is not suspected.

Thong-Tran was convicted in 2016 in Las Vegas of theft and obtaining personal identifying information of another person and was serving a sentence of about six years to 15 years.

Prison officials report finding no family members for notification of his death.