Police seek suspect in deadly North Las Vegas shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Daley Street near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The lone male victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they recovered more than a dozen shell casings from a yard but the suspect was able to get away.

They don't currently have a description of the suspect.