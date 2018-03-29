Reno man arrested after 110 mph chase over 100 miles

RENO — A 29-year-old Reno man has been arrested after sheriff's deputies say he led multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase for more than 100 miles.

Brian Stevens was being held in the Washoe County Jail without bail Thursday on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving and endangering others while disobeying a peace officer.

Sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon says the chase reached speeds of 110 mph and Stevens tried to run a deputy off the road before he was apprehended Tuesday night near Gerlach.

Harmon says the incident began when the Nevada Highway Patrol received a call from a motorist who was being chased by an unknown driver for unknown reasons near Sutcliffe before fleeing toward the Sparks area.

It's not clear if Stevens has a lawyer or will be appointed one.