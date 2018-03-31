Former Rebel McCaw carted off court after hard fall in Golden State win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Golden State guard Patrick McCaw left on a stretcher late in the third quarter of the Warriors' 112-96 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night after a terrifying thud to the floor following an undercut by Vince Carter that appeared unintentional.

McCaw was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for further evaluation, the team said.

He drove the baseline and went down with a thud at the 41.8-second mark of the third quarter, hit in the lower body by Carter. McCaw lay still and in agony for about 10 minutes as the crowd quieted. Carter, who was given a Flagrant-1 foul, knelt nearby as medical personnel from both teams along with Warriors coach Steve Kerr rushed out to the baseline beneath Golden State's basket.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his first full game back from a rib injury. Durant had returned Thursday night against Milwaukee but got ejected just before halftime for using vulgarities.

Fellow All-Star Klay Thompson played Saturday following an eight-game absence with a broken right thumb and contributed 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting as the defending champions snapped a rare three-game losing streak.

De'Aaron Fox had 15 points and eight assists and Buddy Hield scored 19 off the bench in the Kings' fourth straight defeat.