Lights’ Chelis receives 7 game ban for incident with official

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, the Las Vegas Lights FC technical director, will not be allowed on the sidelines the next six games after a suspension by the United Soccer League for “brief contact with an official” during their last home game.

The ruling is being appealed by the team, which announced the punishment today.

The incident that led to the seven-game suspension occurred a week ago during the team’s 3-1 loss at home to San Antonio FC. Monday’s 0-0 draw against Real Monarchs SLC counted as the first game of the punishment.

The team filed an appeal with the league and is waiting to hear back, according to a statement.

The incident unfolded at the dugout behind the team benches as both clubs were leaving the pitch at Cashman Field, the team said.

“During a verbal argument between Chelis and the officials, multiple witnesses to the incident — including two security officers assigned to the referees — saw Chelis make a pointing gesture in which his finger made brief contact with the referee’s chest.”

Sanchez Sola, also known as “El Chelis,” said in a statement: “My finger did make contact one time with the referee, for which I want to apologize many times. But my action and my only intention was to point to him. Without intention, and with one finger, you can’t hurt anyone. I made a mistake in touching the referee with my finger. It will not happen again.”

Lights owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook said that he doesn’t condone the behavior, but defended Sanchez Sola.

“Obviously, no one should ever touch a referee. And obviously, we don’t condone the behavior. However, there are clear differences between a poke and something more serious. I have personally spoken with multiple eyewitnesses, all of whom corroborate Chelis’s version of the events,” he said. “We look forward to the appeal process and will respect the decision of the Independent Discipline Panel once it is rendered. Again, the incident never should have happened, and Chelís was the first person to say so afterwards.”

Lights coach Isidro Sánchez will remain on the sidelines for the rest of the suspension, including during Saturday’s home game against Tulsa Roughnecks FC.

“This will not deter me from still working hard every day with my team to make sure we make Las Vegas proud,” Sanchez Sola said. “Our fans deserve spectacular soccer, and we want to give it to them on Saturday.”