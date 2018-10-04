Democrats file complaint with Cegavske over Cegavske ad

Nevada Democrats have filed an election complaint with Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske's office alleging that Cegavske violated state election laws by failing to disclose who paid for her campaign television ad.

The complaint filed with Cegavske's office Wednesday also says Cegavske's ad did not include a required message stating that the candidate had approved the ad.

Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said Thursday that the office is reviewing the complaint but hasn't made a determination yet. He says candidates who fail to include proper disclosures typically are asked to fix the ad.

He says Cegavske has no role in the investigation her office is conducting.

Messages seeking comment from Cegavske, a Republican, and her re-election campaign were not immediately returned Thursday.