Las Vegas father, son sent to prison for robbery spree

A father and son who last year partnered to rob two banks and six smoke shops in Clark County were today sent to federal prison, according to the office of the Nevada U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jeffrey Alan James, 53, and his 24-year-old son, Jessy Stewart James, earlier this year pleaded guilty to seven counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and one count of bank robbery, officials said.

The elder James, a convicted bank robber, will serve 15 years, officials said. His son was ordered to serve two years.

The series of robberies took place for about a month beginning on Jan. 19 this year, officials said. No one was injured.

On Jan. 24, 2017, the suspects entered a Silver State Schools Credit Union, 9302 S. Eastern Ave., near Serene Avenue, where the older suspect pointed a BB gun to a teller’s head while his son ordered a teller to place cash in a suitcase, officials said.

During the robbery, Jessy James told a teller that “if she followed their instructions she would not get shot,” officials said. They made out with about $4,000.

Their last robbery, on Feb. 16, 2016, at an America First Credit Union location, 10608 S. Eastern Ave., near West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson Police said.

There, the younger James threatened a teller with a BB gun, handing a note that read, “This is a robbery, not a joke,” officials said. He and his father, the getaway driver, stole about $4,200, officials said.

At the smoke shops, they stole Marlboro cigarettes, officials said. In total, they took roughly $10,000 of product and cash.

Witness descriptions and surveillance video of the suspects, and vehicles they used in the robberies helped Henderson Police track them down to a Walmart parking lot in their jurisdiction where they were arrested, city police said late February 2017.

Cash from the credit union robberies was found in their pockets, and detectives “recovered further evidence,” Henderson Police said.

Once they walk out of prison, the suspects will be on supervised released for five years, officials said. The case was investigated by Henderson Police, Metro Police and the FBI.