Strip for Locals: New eats at the Linq Promenade

Editor’s Note: Thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights and other sports and entertainment offerings, Las Vegans are spending more time having fun on the Strip than ever before. The Sun’s new Strip for Locals series is designed to highlight different destinations and attractions along Las Vegas Boulevard we think residents will enjoy just as much as tourists do.

Located on the east side of the Strip between Caesars Entertainment’s Linq and Flamingo casino resorts, the Linq Promenade has long been one of the handful of Las Vegas destinations that locals patronize because it’s a great place to take visiting friends and family. If you haven’t hit the FlyLinq zipline, you’ve probably taken the half-hour ride through the sky on the 550-foot High Roller Observation Wheel, which just celebrated its fifth birthday.

There are other attractions, entertainment options and retail shops along the promenade — including the coming-soon Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club and the giant I Love Sugar candy store — but it’s also loaded with food and drinks that locals and tourists love. In just the first “block” of the promenade immediately east of Las Vegas Boulevard, you’ll find a Starbucks, gourmet hot dogs at the Haute Doggery, sandwiches and wings at Sticky Chicken and the incredibly popular Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips. Moving into the central courtyard space, the promenade hosts casual sit-down dining and drinking options including Off The Strip, the Tilted Kilt, Virgil’s Barbecue, Flour & Barley pizza and the classic In-N-Out Burger.

Closer to the High Roller, there are two new restaurants worth exploring. Favorite Bistro opened in December just across from Brooklyn Bowl, a French-American eatery from restaurateurs Thierry Bourdoncle and Ariane de Senneville. Favorite offers an upbeat approach to classic bistro fare and its lively environment includes a patio space perfect for people-watching. On the menu: surf and turf with lobster or shrimp, braised shortribs Bourguignon and the “hangover burger” with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, bacon cheese curds and fried egg. Favorite Bistro serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday, too.

More recently, Maxie’s opened in the shadow of the High Roller where Canter’s Deli was located. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Maxie’s offers food that looks as good as it tastes, including colorful creations like cotton candy pancakes and Coco Pebbles French toast for family-friendly fun. Omelets, bagels and breakfast sandwiches round out the morning meal choices while deli favorites like pastrami, turkey and corned beef take over at lunchtime.

If you’re going to the Linq Promenade for food and fun, consider parking for free at the Venetian and taking a short walk past Casino Royale and Harrah’s on your way to the Linq.