Golden Knights sign college standout Jimmy Schuldt

Andy Clayton-King / AP

The Golden Knights may be about to start a playoff run, but it’s never too early to start thinking about next year.

The Golden Knights signed defensemen Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, entry-level deal on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Michael Russo. The 23-year-old out of St. Cloud State University was one of the top college free agents available.

Schuldt can join the team for its final two regular season games, but he is not eligible to play in the postseason. Schuldt participated in the Golden Knights’ development camp last summer.

Because of Schuldt’s age — he turns 24 in May — he was only eligible to sign a one-year deal and will become a restricted free agent this summer, at which point Vegas will presumably sign him to an extension.

Assuming he signs the extension, he will be the seventh Golden Knights defensemen under contract for next year. Deryk Engelland is the only defenseman on the team now that is not signed. He will be an unrestricted free agent in July.

Schuldt helped St. Cloud State grab the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament before being upset in the first round by American International College. Schuldt had 10 goals and 35 points in 39 games for the Huskies this year after collecting 10 goals and 38 points in 40 games last year.