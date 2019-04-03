Palms offers $1 million package with swanky suite, rare Champagne

Clint Jenkins for Palms Casino Resort

If you have an extra $1 million to burn, the Palms has a weekend package you might be interested in.

As part of this week’s opening of Kaos, the resort’s lavish new nightclub, the Palms says it is offering a $1 million package that includes a three-night stay at its posh Empathy Suite and multiple “rare format” bottles of Dom Perignon and Ace of Spades Champagne.

Guests who purchase the package — Kaos Theory — will be escorted to a private champagne vault and given “white-glove” service as they choose their favorite bottles of bubbly, officials said.

The two-story, 9,000-square-foot Empathy Suite has two master bedrooms, its own cantilevered pool overlooking the Strip and a 13-seat bar.

If the $1 million price tag for the Kaos Theory package is too steep, other VIP Kaos packages are available for as little as $100,000 or $50,000.

Kaos, which doubles as a multilevel, 73,000-square-foot day club, features 18 pools and a 60-foot bronze sculpture of a demon.

The sculpture — Demon with Bowl — was created by British artist Damien Hirst in 2014. Hirst also designed the Empathy Suite.

It’s all part of a $690 million renovation of the Palms, which was purchased in 2016 by Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta of Red Rock Resorts.

Kaos’ grand opening weekend kicks off Friday and will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Cardi B and others. For a rundown of this weekend’s events, visit The Palms website.