Berkeley man knocks ‘MAGA’ hat off man’s head, then gets slashed with sword

SAN FRANCISCO — Officers arrested a man who slashed another man with a sword after the victim knocked his "Make America Great Again" hat from his head, San Francisco police said Thursday.

Leor Bergland, 30, of San Francisco was arrested in a restaurant Wednesday night by officers staking out his neighborhood since the Friday night incident, police said.

A 27-year-old Berkeley, California, resident and Bergland encountered each other outside of the popular Church of 8 Wheels, a roller-skating rink inside an old church in San Francisco's Fillmore district, police said.

Bergland drew a sword and slashed the victim's hand after the victim knocked Bergland's hat bearing President Donald Trump's campaign slogan to the ground, police said.

The victim and another man briefly pursued Bergland but stopped after Bergland turned on them and brandished the sword, police said.

Police didn't release the victim's name. The victim was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Jail records don't indicate if Bergland is represented by an attorney.