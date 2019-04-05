Best Bets: Aerosmith, Zac Brown Band, Chris Tucker and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Courtesy Photo / Jo Anna Jackson/Stardogphotos

One the biggest country music weekends of the year anywhere across the country is upon us in Las Vegas, with the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards show (hosted by Reba McEntire) set for MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday and a plethora of ACM Party for a Cause concerts and events taking over the Strip. Check out these other big-time concerts and entertainment events, some a little bit country, some a little bit rock and roll.

AJ MCLEAN The Backstreet Boys are winding up their residency at Planet Hollywood this month but you can catch one-fifth of the boy band dipping into his country music obsession and celebrating his new single “Boy and a Man” with a Friday night musical party at Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Cassadee Pope are scheduled to appear and perform as well. April 5, info at treasureisland.com.

GREAT VEGAS FESTIVAL OF BEER The Las Vegas Valley’s biggest beer fest (and best way to experience the burgeoning local brew scene in one fun weekend) moves to a new venue at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center this year, bringing more than 100 breweries, creative beer-inspired cuisine and special VIP experiences downtown. April 5-6, info at greatvegasbeer.com.

AEROSMITH The Boston rockers’ residency is finally here, kicking off at Park Theater Saturday night and continuing with seven more concerts this month. Expected to be a finely tuned career retrospective with all the bells and whistles, Aerosmith’s Las Vegas spectacular is one of the most anticipated Strip runs in years. April 6, info at parkmgm.com.

CHRIS TUCKER The comedian and actor is currently working with Jackie Chan on a script for “Rush Hour 4,” but you can catch him on the stand-up stage — and a pretty luxurious one — for two shows Saturday night at Encore Theater. April 6, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

ZAC BROWN BAND The Palms’ megaclub KAOS opens this weekend and its musical lineup is stacked with superstar DJs and chart-busting pop and hip-hop artists. But different musical genres and varying styles of live performance are some of the things that could set this club apart, and a Sunday night outdoor show from country-rock favorites the Zac Brown Band exemplifies that spirit. April 7, info at palms.com.