Henderson Police find man dead, car missing

Henderson Police

Officers conducting a welfare check Tuesday night at a home in Henderson found a 55-year-old man dead and his car missing, police said.

Henderson Police did not say how the man died but noted they suspect foul play. His name has not been released.

An out-of-state relative reported the man missing and requested a welfare check at the home the 1900 block of Cutlass Drive, near Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive, police said.

Officers arrived at about 7:15 p.m. and found the body, police said. No suspects have been identified, police said.

Police are looking for the man's car, a red, 2011 Subaru Legacy with Nevada plates 263G63.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-267-4911 or 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.