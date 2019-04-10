Police: Officers shoot at man while serving warrant

Officers shot at an armed man who approached a house where a warrant was being served Tuesday night in the northeast valley, according to Henderson Police.

Nobody was injured, Henderson Police Lt. Kirk Moore said.

Henderson Police SWAT officers served the warrant about 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of Curacao Drive, near Mount Hood Street and Carey Avenue, Moore said.

While officers with a local-federal task force were at the house, the man approached them, and officers opened fire when he ignored verbal commands, Moore said. It was not known why the man showed up at the house, Moore said.

Moore said he did not have information about whether the man, who didnâ€™t fire his weapon, pointed the gun at officers. Police did not release information about the nature of the warrant.

The task force was made up of Metro and Henderson police officers and agents with the Department of Homeland Security investigations unit, Moore said.