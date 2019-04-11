Man suspected of fatally shooting southeast Las Vegas bicyclist in custody

A man who allegedly used a rifle to gun down a fleeing bicyclist in a southeast valley neighborhood last month is in custody, according to Metro Police.

Kejuan Davis, 21, who was arrested Wednesday, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder and attempted murder.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on March 26, officers responded to the shooting in the 4800 block of Sacks Drive and found a fatally wounded Randy W. Griffin, 31, police said. He died at Sunrise Hospital Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Police at the time said that Griffin and another bicyclist were riding just north of Tropicana Avenue – near Nellis Boulevard – when they encountered a group of men.

One of the men then pulled out a rifle and began shooting at the victims, who were trying to pedal away, police said. The other victim was not injured, said police, who were probing a possible altercation between the suspect and the deceased victim days before the shooting.

Davis was arrested Wednesday on warrants from an unrelated event after a fight on the Las Vegas Strip, police said. He’d already been identified as a suspect in Griffin’s killing, and was rebooked accordingly.

He’s also being held on counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of forged money, jail logs show.

An arrest report detailing the slaying was not immediately available.