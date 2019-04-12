Best Bets: John Fogerty, Eric B. and Rakim, Aviators baseball and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Erik Kabik

The Vegas Golden Knights will return to T-Mobile Arena Sunday for Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the San Jose Sharks, but you don’t have to wait until then to get your local sports fix. Consider a quick trip to Summerlin this weekend to visit our newest local sports venue, just one great entertainment option in the coming days.

ERIC B. AND RAKIM Any hip-hop fan will tell you the top DJ and MC duo of the golden age of rap music was Long Island’s Eric B. and Rakim. From 1987’s debut “Paid in Full” to 1992’s “Don’t Sweat the Technique,” their catalog is completely classic and ready to be showcased Friday night at Mandalay Bay. April 12, info at houseofblues.com.

JOHN FOGERTY The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer debuted his brand-new show “My 50 Year Trip" at Wynn’s Encore Theater this week, a celebration of his many hits and a big anniversary for Woodstock, where he broke through leading Creedence Clearwater Revival. Accompanied by his nine-piece band, Fogerty re-creates his Woodstock setlist from 1969, another epic musical moment coming to life in Las Vegas. April 12-13, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

LAS VEGAS AVIATORS VS. FRESNO GRIZZLIES The brand-new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin made a thrilling (but cold and windy) debut on Tuesday. Now it's time for the rechristened Aviators to host their first weekend set at their shiny new home venue and the forecast looks much more baseball-appropriate. First pitch is 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at noon on Sunday. April 12-14, info at milb.com.

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL “Chicago” was one of the first Broadway shows installed on the Strip 20 years ago at Mandalay Bay. Now it’s back with supermodel Christie Brinkley starring as Roxie Hart, bringing “All That Jazz” to the Venetian Theatre for a limited run. April 12-14, info at venetian.com.

KEVIN MCDONALD You know Canadian comedian and actor Kevin McDonald as one of the founders of “The Kids in the Hall,” but he’s also carved out an additional career doing voice work in animated favorites like “Lilo & Stitch” and “Invader Zim.” He’s performing just off the Strip at the Space on Sunday and incorporating participants in a comedy and improv workshop into his show. April 14, info at thespacelv.com.