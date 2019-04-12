Las Vegas gets $5 million grant to combat terrorism

The Department of Homeland Security has granted $5 million to the Las Vegas metro area to help prevent, respond to and recover from acts of terrorism.

“This grant is an important investment in the safety and security of the residents of Southern Nevada and the nearly 43 million visitors who travel to Las Vegas each year for work and for play,” U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said in a news release.

“While this funding is welcome news, I will continue to support long-term changes to the grant process to ensure that it recognizes the unique threats we face as a world-class travel destination,” Titus said. “The safety of Las Vegas residents and visitors must be a top priority.”