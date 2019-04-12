‘The Godfather’ actor to sign books at Mob Museum

After spending five of his childhood years in a polio ward, Gianni Russo figured he needed to live his life to the fullest to make up for lost time.

It would be hard to argue that Russo — a colorful holdover from the days when Las Vegas was synonymous with the mob — didn’t do just that.

Russo, 76, will be in Las Vegas on Tuesday at the Mob Museum to sign copies of his book “Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob.”

Russo, who said he became involved with mobster Frank Costello during his teens, moved to Las Vegas in 1959 and later became an actor, famously playing the role of Carlo Rizi in the 1972 gangster film “The Godfather.”

“I’ve been blessed,” Russo said. “I had dreams and they all came true. I want to leave a positive message with this book that if you believe in something, you should pursue it. I’m the poster boy for the American dream.”

Russo, who appeared in more than 30 movies, wasn’t just a Hollywood tough guy. He also lived dangerously at times in real life.

In 1988, Russo said, he shot and killed an associate of international drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in Las Vegas after the man attacked him with a broken glass bottle. The killing was ruled justifiable, but Russo left town shortly thereafter.

“Vegas changed my life,” Russo said. “I was in the Sands hotel every night. I used to see two shows per night. Vegas was different back then. I think it was better back when it was controlled by the mob rather than by the corporations.”

Russo, who was born in the Little Italy section of New York City, said he got to know Costello, one of most well-known mob bosses of his era, while selling pens on the streets.

“He would come by every day and give me $5, but he wouldn’t take a pen. This went on for months, and that was a big thing for a 14-year-old kid,” said Russo, who reported that he went on to work as a messenger for members of the mob.

If that isn’t enough to entice readers to pick the book up, it also includes sections about celebrity affairs and tales involving high-profile politicians.

Tuesday’s event at the Mob Museum runs from 7 to 8 p.m. and is free for museum members and those who purchase a daily admission pass.