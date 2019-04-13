Man, dog killed near Wetlands Park after being struck by suspected impaired driver

A man and his dog were killed this morning when a car hit them from behind during a walk near the Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

The motorist, who called 911 and remained at the scene after the crash, was jailed on suspicion of being impaired, police said. Juan Hernandez, 31, was arrested on one count of DUI, police said.

Officers and medics responded at about 5:10 a.m. to Kimberly Avenue, near Steptoe Street, and found that a 65-year-old Las Vegas man and his dog had died, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was walking his dog on the side of the road, but outside a sidewalk, when they were knocked down from behind by a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, police said.

This was the 34th traffic fatality on Metro-patrolled roadways this year.

A woman in a wheelchair died Friday evening when she was struck by a motorcycle outside of a crosswalk near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Metro said.