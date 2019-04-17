Las Vegas Sun

April 17, 2019

Goodman, undergoing cancer treatment, postpones swearing-in

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers her State of the City address Thursday, Jan 10, 2019, at Las Vegas City Hall.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman's swearing-in for a third term Wednesday has been postponed until May because she isn't feeling well.

Goodman has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer since January. She overwhelmingly won re-election earlier this month but skipped her Election Night party because she was feeling too tired after a recent round of chemotherapy.

Her husband, former mayor Oscar Goodman, delivered a victory speech on her behalf.

Carolyn Goodman attended a city council meeting the next day but left halfway through after feeling ill.

She also skipped a brief council meeting on April 10 because she was unwell.

City spokesman Jace Radke says overall the mayor is feeling better and she expects to have her swearing in at a May 1 council meeting.