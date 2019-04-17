Police: Suspect arrested in slaying of man found in ravine

METRO POLICE

About a month after his mother reported him missing, Marcos Madrid’s body was found lying face down in a remote desert ravine. He’d been shot and his hands were bound behind his back, according to Metro Police.

Antonio Yanez of Las Vegas, who reportedly told an associate he shot the victim a dozen times and that “they would never see him again,” was taken into custody Sunday at an east valley home, according to police.

Yanez was being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder, kidnapping and armed robbery, jail logs show.

Police, who believe Madrid was killed early Feb. 4, responded to the desert area on March 15 after someone reported finding a body, according to the report.

After his arrest, Yanez told detectives he was present when Madrid was killed but he didn’t pull the trigger, according to police.

He said he drove Madrid and a friend to the desert just off State Route 147, east of Lake Mead Boulevard, near Sunrise Mountain, police said. He said the friend ordered Madrid out of the minivan and started hitting him and telling him to walk, according to the report.

Soon after, Yanez told police, he heard gunshots. The friend then returned and “threatened to kill Yanez’s family if he told on him,” according to the report.

Detectives, however, were skeptical of Yanez’s account because it kept changing, according to the report.