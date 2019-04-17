Woman faces DUI count in fatal single-car crash

A woman was arrested on a count of DUI after the car she was driving ran off Interstate 15 and rolled, killing a passenger, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Monday a few miles north of Moapa, the patrol said. The driver, Araceli Saldana, 47, was northbound when the car started to spin, ran off the freeway into the desert and overturned, the patrol said.

A passenger, Jose Lobato-Camarena, 45, of North Las Vegas, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, the patrol said. He died at the scene.

Saldana was treated for minor injuries at University Medical Center, the patrol said. She was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of DUI, failure to maintain a lane and driving without a license, jail logs show.

Saldana remained jailed today without bond.

The wreck resulted in the 16th traffic fatality investigated by the patrol this year in Southern Nevada.