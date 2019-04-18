Golden Knights’ goal in Game 5: Finish the series

The Golden Knights have some wiggle room in their first-round series with the San Jose Sharks. They can afford to lose tonight, and even Sunday, and still win the series.

That doesn't mean they want to. The Golden Knights stressed the importance of closing out the series tonight, and will get their first chance to advance at 7 p.m. in Game 5 at SAP Center.

"We need to take care of business," Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault said. "They're not dead. They're a great team, they can come back any time, and we won't let them."

The Sharks have the talent to win three in a row. It's not that they're down 3-1 in the series, it's how they are down 3-1. Their goaltending has been abysmal, and Martin Jones will be back in net tonight, sporting a 5.34 goals-against average and .838 save percentage. He has finished only two of the first four games, ceding the other two to Aaron Dell, who hasn't been much better.

San Jose has also had trouble keeping all its players on the ice. Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed Games 3 and 4 after leaving Game 2 with an injury, Joe Thornton was suspended for Game 4 and Erik Karlsson looks like he is still nursing the injury that cost him 29 games in the regular season.

A series comeback looks unlikely for the Sharks. A win tonight would give them a renewed sense of confidence, which is why Vegas does not want to see a Game 6.

"They're going to be as desperate as they've been all year," Vegas forward Mark Stone said. "We have to match that and take it to another level."

The Golden Knights have never lost a game in which they've had a chance to clinch the series, dealing the finishing blow to the Los Angeles Kings, Sharks and Winnipeg Jets last season on the opportunity they had. The players said a potential clinch game isn't any different from any other playoff game.

They've been in this situation plenty of times. And in all three of those instances last year, they closed the series on the road.

"We're in a good place right now. The only thing that is going to be a challenge for us is going to be to make sure that we understand this is a do-or-die game for them, and if we don't come out swinging, they're going to take over," Golden Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. "It's their building and potentially their last game, right, so they're going to try as hard as they can."

Western Conference first round

Series: Golden Knights lead 3-1

TV: AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink 1760)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-105, Sharks minus-115; over/under: 6 (minus-130, plus-120)

Golden Knights (3-1) (1-1 road), Pacific Division No. 3 seed

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone (10)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (6)

Assists leader: Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny (6)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (2.51 gaa, .920 save percentage)

Sharks (1-3) (1-1 home), Pacific Division No. 2 seed

Coach: Peter DeBoer (fourth season)

Points leader: Erik Karlsson (5)

Goals leaders: Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl (2)

Assists leader: Erik Karlsson (5)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (5.34 gaa, .838 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Malcolm Subban