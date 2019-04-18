Las Vegas Sun

Real Housewives’ husband Giudice loses immigration appeal

In this July 30, 2013 file photo, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice, left, and his wife, Teresa Giudice, walk out of Martin Luther King Jr. Courthouse after an appearance in Newark, N.J. Joe Giudice will be deported back to Italy once he’s released from prison next year, according to a judge’s ruling on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. He appeared before an immigration court in York, Pennsylvania, via teleconference. He has 30 days to file an appeal. He’s currently serving a more than 3-year sentence for fraud and failing to pay taxes.

NEWARK, N.J. — "Real Housewives of New Jersey" husband Joe Giudice (JOO'-dys) has lost his appeal to avoid deportation to Italy.

His attorneys said Thursday they are "extremely disappointed" by the Board of Immigration's decision and have appealed to the federal circuit court in Philadelphia.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Giudice is an Italian citizen who was brought to the U.S. as a baby and says he wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.

Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in prison and was freed in December 2015. Joe Giudice was released from prison last month and was sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in southeast Pennsylvania.