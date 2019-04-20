Charleston closing near downtown Las Vegas for roadwork

Upcoming roadwork on Project Neon will shut down Charleston Boulevard near downtown Las Vegas for more than a week.

A stretch of Charleston between Commerce Street and Grand Central Parkway will be closed from about 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. on May 1, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Additionally, the intersection of Charleston and Grand Central will close about 8 p.m. on April 26 and reopen at 6 a.m. on May 1, officials said.

Southbound traffic on Grand Central will still be allowed, but motorists have to then head west on Charleston, officials said.

Bonneville Avenue is the best east-west road to bypass the Charleston closures.

Crews will be working on a railroad bridge and making final improvements for Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion project to widen a 4-mile stretch of Interstate 15 that kicked off in 2016. Itâ€™s expected to be completed this summer.