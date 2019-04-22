‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott happy to call Las Vegas home

Courtesy

It’s been said that it takes new residents a little while, maybe even a couple of years, to get comfortable with living in Las Vegas. But Jonathan Scott didn’t need much time at all to adjust, and he doubled down by making it easy for his twin brother Drew to do the same.

“I learned pretty fast about Las Vegas,” Jonathan said. “I’m not a gambler or a nightclub guy. When I first moved here in 2008 — right after the biggest snowstorm in years — I immediately started getting out, seeing shows and restaurants, getting out to Red Rock to explore. And then when my brother started to come to visit, I was already the best Vegas tour guide you could have.”

“It didn’t take much visiting to decide this was a good place for me to be,” Drew said. “Our older brother lives here too and our parents come down from Canada for the winter months when they have three feet of snow. So the whole fam is together here.”

Chatting before a packed meet-and-greet event at a new Michaels store on West Lake Mead Boulevard on April 18, the brothers have truly expanded their brand since they made Las Vegas their headquarters. The local store event was part of the launch of an expanded line of custom framing options from their Scott Living company available exclusively at Michaels and Aaron Brothers.

The partnership is one of many ventures that have propelled Scott Living to the top of the heap when it comes to home furnishing brands. Getting to showcase their charming, authentic personalities over 13 seasons of “Property Brothers” and other spinoffs of the wildly popular HGTV series helps too.

“We have a lot more companies approach us now that we have to say no to than ones we can say yes to,” said Jonathan. “Slow and steady is the way we built our brand and I think that’s why it’s one of the leading home space brands.”

In addition to maintaining a hands-on approach with Scott Living and constantly traveling to film different TV shows, the brothers recently launched a web platform called Casaza where users will be able to find home design inspiration and work with local professionals to carry out their own dream renovation.

The Scotts just finished shooting 20 episodes of “Property Brothers” in Las Vegas, the first time they’ve filmed for their flagship show in their adopted hometown, and they’re planning to work on another batch of shows here in the fall.

“We love Vegas, we really do,” said Drew. “It’s so nice to be doing it here and helping families in Las Vegas. A lot of the country doesn’t even know what Vegas is about. They think it’s just the place you go for bachelor parties or casinos. There’s so much more to the city and so many amazing neighborhoods, so to be able to showcase that is really cool.”